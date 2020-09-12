Share:

ISLAMABAD-Turkey’s digital airline, Pegasus, continues to expand its international network with the launch of its new Karachi - Istanbul SabihaGökçen flights, connecting Karachi, Pakistan to Istanbul, Turkey. Pegasus’ Karachi - Istanbul SabihaGökçen flights will commence on 25 September 2020. Flights from Istanbul SabihaGökçen Airport to Quaid-E-Azam International Airport will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 20:35; whilst flights from Quaid-E-Azam International Airport to Istanbul SabihaGökçen Airport will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 04:55 (local times apply).

Pegasus Airlines was founded in 1990 with the mission that everyone has the right to fly.