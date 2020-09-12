Share:

Police reforms are the talk of the town since the PTI government has come to power. However, there is a single barometer to gauge how effective the Police is in helping the and solving the problems. trust of the public on the Police. I had a recent interaction with an 80 years old person who has been kicked out from his own house by his three grandsons.

They not only slapped, punched and strangled the old man several times but also imprisoned him in the room for several days to get hold of his property. Before kicking the old man out of the house they snatched his saving certificates and currency of 80 thousand rupees.

Facing all the insult, torture and turmoil the poor guy is still hesitant to go to the Police station to file a complaint and has taken shelter at his daughter’s house. This would not have been the case if the public would trust the Police.

MUHAMMAD ALI FALAK,

USA.