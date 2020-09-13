Share:

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to ensure defending Premier League champions Liverpool overcame promoted Leeds United in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield.

Five goals were scored in 33 minutes with Salah netting twice with a penalty and a fierce strike along with Virgil van Dijk’s header to edge out goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford to lead 3-2 at half-time.

Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich claimed Leeds’ third goal on 66 minutes but Liverpool were awarded a second penalty three minutes from the end and Salah scored his 97th Liverpool goal to snatch a nervous victory in their season opener.