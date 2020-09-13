Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh, a ceremony was organised to distribute prizes and certificates of appreciation to the wardens for their best performances.

SSP ‘Admin’ Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad and CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid participated in ceremony.

CTO Lahore along with other officer awarded the title of Best Sector Incharges to Inspector Rana Shehzad and Asif Bhatti, while Traffic Warden Hisham Lodhi, Ali Akhtar, Ijaz and Yasir were appointed Best Patrolling Officer, Traffic.

Warden Adnan, Imran, Zulfiqar and Sunil Philip were appointed Best Point Duty Officers, whereas Lady Traffic Warden Ifra Saeed was awarded certificate of appreciation as best Licensing Officer.

Lady Warden Nazish Naheed Akhtar, Anis Khan Adeel, Sunil 21 officials including Adnan, Nabil, Farzand and Zaheer were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid has said that points system has been introduced to check the performance of traffic wardens. Rewards will be given every month to evaluate the performance, he said.

There was points in getting help from citizens, recognition of duty, responsibility in duties, turn out and good conduct and points in case of mistreatment of citizens, absenteeism, lack of interest in duties and punishment, good reputation, duty. Whereas, 15 points will be negative if proved to be true, maximum 50 points will be negative if the complaint of corruption is proved to be correct, 20 points for minor punishment.

Points will be deducted from the category of rewards for negative and major punishments, Hammad said.