LAKKI MARWAT - District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Sahibzada Sajjad, on Saturday directed police personnel to perform professional obligations with zeal and zest and warned that policemen involved in corruption would not be spared at all.
Presiding over a meeting of police officials after assuming charge, he said that protection of the lives and properties of citizens was prime responsibility of police. He asked the police officials, especially those posted at police stations and police posts, to change their attitude towards general public. The DPO reiterated that police force would be cleansed of black sheep and those found negligent and dereliction in performing duty would face departmental action. Declaring to implement zero tolerance policy against corruption, he said that all available resources should be utilized to bring criminals into clutches of law. Sahibzada Sajjad said that no one would be allowed to challenge writ of law and disturb peace in Tank district. “The miscreants will be dealt sternly,” he asserted. The DPO asked the station house officers (SHOs) to launch operations against drug traffickers, gamblers, criminals’ gangs and outlaws in the limits of their respective police stations.