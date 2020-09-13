Share:

Punjab government on Sunday rejected a plea from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, to shift him to Ittefaq Hospital, Lahore, after testing positive for coronavirus during imprisonment.

According to sources, the provincial home department rejected the plea from Hamza Shehbaz which he conveyed to the department along with a copy of his COVID-19 test results.

The jail sources said he was currently provided all the needed medical facilities within the prison and would be shifted to the hospital if required.

The PML-N has criticized the decision from the Punjab government saying that they were playing politics on the health situation of the son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The party leader Atta Tarar on Sunday morning confirmed that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tarar in his tweet said that Hamza has been tested positive for coronavirus and hoped that he would be shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital soon.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement has stated that negligence in the treatment of Hamza Shehbaz could pose threats to his life.

She appealed the nation to pray for the early recovery of the party leader and urged the government to immediately shift Hamza Shahbaz from the jail to the hospital.