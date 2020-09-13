Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Regional Po­lice officer (RPO) DG Khan, Rana Faisal direct­ed legal branch to launch judiciary inquiry into an undertrial accused death case in Shehr Sul­tan Police station. A po­lice spokesperson said that the RPO had or­dered DPO, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to look into the case himself. The accuracy Fayyaz was found dead in barrack of Shehr Sultan Police Sta­tion a couple of days ago while police termed his death as suicide. Heirs of Fayyaz had alleged that police tortured him to death and protested against it by placing his body on road. The DPO visited the PS on Friday evening and suspended Aslam Mulghani on showing negligence. A case against five police officials has also been registered on applica­tion of heirs.