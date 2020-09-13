Share:

KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Bazdar, on the recom­mendation of senior member Punjab Assembly Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, has announced a historic development pack­age of Rs2.35 billion to make Khanewal a model city of the South Punjab.

While talking to media, Nishat said that the “Punjab Cities Programme” had been launched in 16 cities of the province, including five in Cen­tral Punjab, six in North Pun­jab and five in South Punjab. Khanewal is one of them.

Citizens have welcomed the announcement of the larg­est development package in the history of Khanewal with the special efforts of senior member Punjab Assembly Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha.

The amount would be spent on Water Supply, Sewerage, Sol­id Waste Management, Parks, General Bus Stand, Bypass, constructions and repairing of roads, installation of modern LED street lights. All these proj­ects will be completed within the next three years.