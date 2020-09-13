KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Bazdar, on the recommendation of senior member Punjab Assembly Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, has announced a historic development package of Rs2.35 billion to make Khanewal a model city of the South Punjab.
While talking to media, Nishat said that the “Punjab Cities Programme” had been launched in 16 cities of the province, including five in Central Punjab, six in North Punjab and five in South Punjab. Khanewal is one of them.
Citizens have welcomed the announcement of the largest development package in the history of Khanewal with the special efforts of senior member Punjab Assembly Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha.
The amount would be spent on Water Supply, Sewerage, Solid Waste Management, Parks, General Bus Stand, Bypass, constructions and repairing of roads, installation of modern LED street lights. All these projects will be completed within the next three years.