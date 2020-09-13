Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Establishment Division has issued the retirement notification of 10 officers of Grade-21 to grade-22.

According to the notification, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Hashim Populzai, a Grade-22 officer will retire from services on May 7, 2021, Secretary National Food Security Umar Ahmad Khan, a Grade-22 officer, will retire on 25th February, 2021. Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Division Abdul Malick, a Grade-22 officer, will retire from services on 21th February, 2021, Additional Secretary Establishment Division Akhtar Jan, a Grade-22 officer will retire from services on 17th February, 2021.

Similarly, Tariq Sardar, Additional Secretary President House, a Grade-21 officer will retire from services on May 10, 2021. Syed Tariq Mahmood Jaffari, a Grade-21 officer, currently posted in Establishment Divison as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) is going to be retired from services on 15th March, 2021 and Executive Director General Privatization Commission Muhammad Khurshid, a Grade-20 officer will retire from services on 11th April, 2021.