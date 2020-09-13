Share:

Islamabad/rawalpindi-Police have arrested three men including a cleric on charges of raping two women and attempting to assault a 6-year-old girl sexually in different parts of the federal capital and Rawalpindi region, sources informed yesterday.

In Jhelum, a violent mob also thrashed the cleric in public and paraded him on roads before handing him over to police, they said.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer has also taken notice of the incident and ordered Police Station City to register a case against the cleric, according to ASI Nisar, spokesman to RPO.

Similarly, officials of Karachi Company Police Station booked deputy executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for attempting to rape a nurse in the hospital, they said.

According to the sources, Saima Pervin, resident of Ali Market Jhangi Syedan, lodged a complaint with the Karachi Company police that she is living with her uncle after the death of her father and had developed friendship with a woman namely Hina, who is running an NGO. She stated she asked Hina for arranging a job for her on which she (Hina) introduced her with a man Nasir Abbas Khan. She alleged Hina phoned her and asked to come to Jhangi Syedan Stop where she is waiting for her. “As I reached to the said place, Hina was there and in the meanwhile Nasir arrived in a car and he took me to some unknown location,” the applicant alleged.

She added another man was already present in the house who pointed gun on her and shouted to cooperate with Nasir. She accused Nasir of raping her forcefully. She appealed the police to register a case against the alleged rapist and arrest him and other co-accused.

The police registered case and held the rapist Nasir Abbas Khan, the sources said.

Similarly, the Saddar Bairooni police also arrested an accused Tariq Niazi from Girja Road on charges of raping a girl.

According to SHO Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar, a girl told the police that Tariq Niazi has been raping her for many months due to which she got pregnant. She also alleged that Tariq also killed and threw the dead body of her newborn baby girl in a street. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

SHO Malik Allah Yar told The Nation that the area people had found the dead body of a newborn baby near a mosque.

He said the police took dead body into custody and begun investigation after filing a case.

“We traced out the mother of the newborn baby who helped us to reach the real culprit,” he said.

The police obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation.

In Jhuelum, officials of City police rounded up a cleric namely Jamshed Iqbal and registered a case against him for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a six-year-old girl who arrived in a mosque Sheikh Qaim Din located at Machine Mohala Number 2 for learning Quran.

Earlier, parents of the victim girl caught cleric red-handed while trying to sexually assault the girl, the sources said adding that they informed the area people about the crime who gathered on the spot and thrashed the cleric black and blue.

Later, the mob paraded the half-naked cleric on roads and handed over him to the police.

“RPO Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer took notice of the barbaric act of the cleric and ordered the police to register a case against the accused,” said the spokesman ASI Nisar.

On the other hand, officials of Karachi Company police booked Deputy Executive Director (DED) PIMS Dr Iqbal Durrani on charges of rape and hurling life threats towards a nurse working under him in the government-run-hospital, the sources disclosed.

However, no arrest was made by police so far, they said. According to the sources, a staff nurse Farzana lodged a complaint with the police stating she was imparting her duty in the hospital on 1/9/2020 when Dr Iqbal summoned her in his office. She alleged Dr Iqbal caught her from arms and tried to hug her on which she made noise and managed to escape from the room.

She told the police that two witnesses were also present outside his office, who saw the whole incident.

The nurse appealed to the police to register a case against the accused.

Taking action, the police registered a case against the doctor under charges of 376/511 of Pakistan Penal Code and begun investigation with no arrest so far, they said.