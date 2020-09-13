Share:

MULTAN - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Pov­erty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said the social protection of masses was the top priority of the government and the multi-billion Ehsaas Emer­gency Cash Programme was launched to provide finan­cial assistance to the deserv­ing people.

During her visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment Point setup at Aligarh School, she said that first round of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would be com­pleted on September 15.

Those, who got registered with the programme but did not received their cash due to biometric verifica­tion issue, should contact the relevant bank branches till September 30 to get their money, she advised.

Dr Sania said that in case of those who had been died after getting registered with the programme, the heirs of the deceased should make their death certificates from the respective union councils and get it registered in the National Database and Reg­istration Authority (NADRA) then send the same to the of­fice of Ehsaas Programme till September 30.

On this occasion, the spe­cial assistant met with the beneficiaries of the pro­gramme and inquired about the facilities being provided at the centre, over which they expressed satisfaction over the process of cash payment. It is worth mentioning here that about Rs3.91 billion has been disbursed among 82,400 needy people so far at 25 different centres setup in the district under the pro­gramme. While Rs390 mil­lion were disbursed among 32,000 deserving people at this centre so far.

LANGARKHANA AND SHELTER HOME SCHEME PLAYING KEY ROLE TOWARDS JOURNEY OF WELFARE STATE

SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar said that Langarkhanas–an ambitious project to feed with dignity were playing key role towards journey of welfare state keeping in view values of ‘Riasat-e-Madina’.

Speaking during her visit to general bus stand lan­garkhana on Saturday, she said that according to a sur­vey 24 million people were daily wagers in the country which was two- third of the total population.

Langarkhanas were serv­ing people including elderly, passengers, students, wom­en and other deserving peo­ple. The SAPM said that shel­ter homes were established first time in the history of country on large scale under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Dr Sania said that people which pour to big cities from backward areas in search of employment, be­sides inquiring about the health of the patients and students which didn’t af­ford hotel expenses keep on visiting langakhanas across the country. They could stay and eat from there.

She said that PM Imran Khan had launched the drive of setting up langarkhanas and shelter homes at divi­sional headquarters for pro­viding food and accommo­dation in an honorable way for needy people.

The SAPM thanked the district Government for ex­tending cooperation and providing two canal land for the langarkhana.