Share:

As per latest developments in motorway gang rape case, alleged co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan on Sunday surrendered himself at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police Station in Model Town, day after the investigation officers identified prime suspects involved in the case.

In his initial statement, the accused refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he has nothing to do with the incident.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty and denied all the charges against him. The CIA police have shifted the alleged co-accused to DIG Investigations Office for further probe into the incident.

According to police, Waqarul Hassan is said to be motorcycle mechanic in Qila Sattar Shah.

However, the key suspect, Abid Ali, is still at large and police teams were conducting raids at different locations to apprehend him.

Waqar claimed that his brother-in-law, Abbas, was using his mobile phone. "Abbas refused to surrender himself with me but he may do soon. He was involved in some criminal activities with Abid Ali and is still in contact with him," Waqar reportedly told police.

Claiming innocence in the gang rape, he asked the officials to get his DNA test done.

Pictures of both suspects Abid Malhi and his accomplice Waqarul Hasan Shah in Lahore Motorway rape incident were released to the public.

Meanwhile, police sources told that Waqar-ul-Hassan’s relative Abbas is also allegedly involved in the case. Abbas is likely to be presented before the team for interrogation, the sources further stated.

Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that mobile phone data of suspects Abid Ali and Waqar-ul-Hassan was recovered through geo-fencing. The security personnel are continuously carrying out raids to arrest the culprits, he told.

Chohan further said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring the case.

It may be noted that one of the prime suspects Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police as well.

The IG of Punjab police had confirmed of other suspect Shah that he, too, was only recently released from police custody and that he is booked in other crimes.

Earlier, the Punjab police, via a tweet, announced prize money of Rs2.5 million for the credible information to spot the suspects in Lahore Motorway link-road incident where, on September 9, two suspects, Abid Ali and Waqarul Hasan Shah, ambushed the car stranded on the road and raped the woman, mother of two, driving it.

In a tweeted statement by Punjab police twitter handle, police shared the images of both prime suspects and announced a bounty of Rs2.5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.