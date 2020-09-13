Share:

PESHAWAR - Teachers should be a role model for students to educate them for adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and keep themselves safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, Principal Peshawar Public School and College Air Comdr ((Retd) Prof. Khaleeq Zaman asked the administration and teaching faculty members of the institution to ensure strict observance of SOPs in the institution and hostels after its reopening on September 15.

A review committee was formed which would present a weekly report on safety, discipline, study routine of the institution. Instructions charts, and sanitizing sinks were displayed at different points. Several decisions were taken at the meeting on the safe, fruitful and goal-oriented restart of educational activities.

He said parents should extend their assistance for safe and productive academic training of their children. The principal said that overcrowded classes would be avoided. Wearing face mask, hand washing and social distancing were mandatory for everybody inside the premises of the institution, no gathering would be allowed to ensure their safety.

stay and study, he added.