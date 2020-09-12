Share:

Tourism is travel for fun or business. It is a sort of joy and pleasure through which people from various areas visit different places. It includes camping, sightseeing, and entertainment.

Pakistan is full of delightful sites with numerous resorts including Naran, Kaghan, Swat Valley, etc. Tourists visit these areas every year for spending summer vacations along with their family and friends. Hotels and restaurants have been established in northern areas. Security and transport measures are also available. Visitors are increasing day-to-day for sake of enjoyment.

The number of foreign tourists has become greater in no time. Tourism gains significant value for the dignity of a country. The government has taken positive measures concerning tourism to facilitate and enhance more resources to the tourists as it is a source economic development for the country.

KHAIR MUHAMMED PANHWER,

Sukkur.