ISTANBUL - Turkey strongly condemned the deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalise relations, describing it as a "fresh blow" to the Palestinian cause. US President Donald Trump Friday announced the "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in less than a month. Turkey's foreign ministry late Friday said Ankara was "concerned" by the move and "strongly condemned" the deal. "The step will be a fresh blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and will further embolden Israel to continue its illegal practices toward Palestine and its attempts to make the occupation of Palestinian territories permanent," the ministry said in a statement.