We all are equally responsible for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Balochistan as well as across country. People can be seen without masks at public places and social distancing is given the least priority, even at places where it is easy to maintain.

In some places, there is no facility to sanitize or wash hands, and the places where it is provided, people often don’t use them. Our conscience, rather than fines, should compel us to follow the guidelines for our as well as the safety of others.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.