ONE Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were reportedly barred from gambling by a security worker who was concerned they were under age.

The Sun reports that the singers were stopped from using over-18s service station slot machines by a staff member who failed to recognise them. Despite a minder saying, "Don't you know who they are?", Welcome Break security guard Ann Fuller, 29, asked Payne and Tomlinson to leave the area when they were unable to produce identification.

Fuller told the newspaper: "I was just doing my job."

Payne, 19, and Tomlinson, 21, headed to the games machines at around 2am while fellow band members Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik bought snacks. However, they were stopped by Fuller and returned to their tour bus when they were unable to prove their age.

Fuller said: "I'd heard of One Direction but only found out it was them when a colleague later said, 'Somebody's thrown out the most popular boyband in the world'." –DS