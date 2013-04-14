MULTAN - The district administration has decided to launch another round of crackdown on the owners of illegal cattle sheds in city area. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the DCO Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that no negligence would be tolerated in operation against cattle sheds, land grabbers and encroachments. He said that except the one in Mauza Blail, all other cattle markets would be considered illegal. He urged upon the masses to support him for making Multan clean and beautiful. “If any citizen spots any cattle shed, encroachment or sanitation problem, he can contact the control room set up at my office. We’ll launch prompt action,” he assured. He asked the people to point out the spots where parks or green belts could be established.

He said that the efforts to make Multan a beautiful city would continue as corner parks and islands would be set up at important chowks, under flyovers and along major roads.