NEW YORK : The yen strengthened Friday after the United States said it was monitoring Japan’s policies and urged Tokyo to avoid “competitive devaluation” of its currency. The dollar bought 98.37 yen around 2200 GMT, down from 99.73 late Thursday. The euro fell to 128.89 yen from 130.68 yen. Meanwhile the euro-dollar rate was barely changed from Thursday, the euro buying $1.3103. The US Treasury, in a twice-yearly report on foreign-exchange policies to Congress, raised questions about Japan’s effort to reflate its economy.



, a move that has sent the yen sharply tumbling to its lowest level since May 2009. It urged Tokyo “to remain oriented towards meeting respective domestic objectives using domestic instruments and to refrain from competitive devaluation and targeting its exchange rate for competitive purposes.”