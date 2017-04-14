CM LOS ANGELES - Chris Evans has said he wants Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Avengers’ character Black Widow to have her own movie.

The 35-year-old actor has become a household name for his portrayal of the superhero Captain America, and has said the time has come for fellow Marvel character Black Widow - who is played by Scarlett Johansson in the ensemble movie series ‘Avengers’ - to get her own movie.

Asked by Elle magazine why he thinks there has yet to be any announcements about a Black Widow movie, the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ star said: ‘’That’s a good question. It would really just clean up, wouldn’t it? Scarlett [Johansson] is so good at everything she does. She’s played such a crucial part in the other films. She always makes her presence so felt - even when there are 50 different superheroes running around onscreen. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens at some point in the future. I’m sure Scarlett would be open to it.’’

Chris’ comments come after Scarlett, 32, said in February that she had ‘’talked’’ to Marvel boss Kevin Feige about the possibility of giving Natasha Romanoff and her crime fighting alter-ego a standalone movie.

She said at the time: ‘’I’ve talked to Kevin Feige about it. We’re creatively really compatible. I think we both agree that the character is right for a standalone, it’s just a case of timing at this point for both Marvel and myself.’’

However, Scarlett added that Marvel’s ‘’really huge roster’’ of planned projects could prove difficult to work with.

She said: ‘’Marvel has a really huge roster. They’re looking four years ahead. I also have a lot of things that I want to do. If I did it, I would dedicate myself completely to making it amazing. It would have to be the best version that movie could possibly be. Otherwise, I would never do it.’’

And the blonde beauty also admitted that she isn’t sure she has the ‘’capacity’’ to take on her own movie, but notes the project has the potential to be ‘’awesome’’.

She added: ‘’[I] don’t know if I have the capacity for it. I think the fans were adamant about it, it could be done. It should be done, probably. It’d have to be done the right way, though. It’d really have to be its own standalone and its own style and its own story.

But there’s a lot of great stuff that you could do with it. It could just be awesome.’’