KARACHI - Surjani Town police claimed to have arrested two notorious target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Police said that the raid had been conducted near Zero point area of Surjani Town while arrested Waqar Ahmed and Zufiqar Ahmed wanted to the police in various cases of target killing and land grabbing. The accused persons confessed to have killed number of people on the directives of London leadership. Accused persons confessed that they used to kill people on the directives of sector incharge Adil and Ajmal Pahari while further investigation is underway.

On the other side, Rangers claimed to have arrested five accused persons in various raids carried out in different parts of the city. The raids were conducting in Rizvia Society, Model Colony, Defense and Clifton while arrested accused persons including Kashif, Nasir, Waqar Ali, Fahad and Waqas. The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including target killing, street crimes and drug paddling. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have arrested six motorbike lifters while recovered ten snatched and stolen motorbikes from their possession. Police said that the raid has been conducted in North Nazimabad area while arrested an accused Kamran aka Langra while arrested five of their accomplices when accused Kamran pointed out the location of his comrades including Raees, Habibullah, Hzoor Bux, Umar, Frooq and Ehtisham. Police recovered ten motorbikes from their possession. The accused persons unfix the motorbikes and sale the parts of the motorbikes in the market.

Separately, police claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested including women were involved in various sort of criminal activities.

Special Investigation Police conducted a raid in Surjani Town area and arrested accused persons including Jasim, Naeem and Nabeel while recovered weapons from their possession. Sharifabad police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Mittho while recovered weapons from his possession. Model Colony police arrested Fahad and Waqar Ali while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Nazimabad police arrested two women including Razia and Shazia while Darakhshan police arrested Samiullah and Shair Gull and Hydir police arrested accused Jumma Khan.

The accused persons arrested were involved in drug paddling and other criminal activities.