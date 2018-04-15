Share:

MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Friday all attempts to break PML-N would go futile and the nation would not accept verdicts like Nawaz Sharif's disqualification for life.

Addressing a news conference here at his residence, he said that the decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif for life would not weaken him rather he would get stronger. He declared that Article 62-1 (F), the most flawed law and said that Saqib Nisar could not become a ruler by giving this kind of verdicts. "I have always been saying that the disqualification law is flawed but political parties never paid any heed to this issue. It delivers losses only to Pakistan. A leader is made in 50 years and they disqualify him in one day," he maintained.

He announced his full support to South Punjab province, saying all political parties have a consensus on creating this province. "We won't find a better opportunity than today to create a separate South Punjab province. If this province is not created now, it will be a great injustice to the residents of South Punjab," he added. He said that it was a long standing desire of residents of South Punjab to have their separate province. He hoped that the new province would resolve healthcare and education problems being faced by the people of this region.

He strongly criticised political parties and said that they wanted to get votes in the name of province. "I'll ask Gilani and Shah Mehmood to press their parties to launch serious struggle for separate province. He warned that he would take to the roads if political leaders lied to the people on province issue. He said that the three big parties could lay the foundation of the province. He demanded all political parties to present resolutions in provincial and national assemblies for the South Punjab province. He said that he talked on the issue of the province for the last 40 years. "We're not jealous with Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar or Lahore. We need our own province to eliminate deprivations," he added. He said that PM Shahid was his friend and it was his demand from the PM to create South Punjab province as it was the best time to create it. He said that the agenda of his today's press conference was Saraiki province.

FOUR LAND RECORD

CENTRES SET UP

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has constructed four new buildings at a cost of over Rs140 million in South Punjab region to set up new land record centres.

Sources in authority disclosed that the buildings had been constructed in high turnout tehsils of South Punjab and the construction of three buildings had been completed while work on one was underway. Sources further revealed that booths were being set up at land record centres for making calls to the help line for free. Similarly, service counters for senior citizens and women are being made more effective.

Giving details, sources said that one building was constructed in Bahawalpur at cost of Rs38.9m, Rajanpur Rs29.6m and Rojhan Rs29.65m while work in Sadiqabad was underway and it would cost Rs42.15m. Sources added that the under construction building would be completed till June 2018. The newly constructed buildings are wide with sitting capacity of over 250 people.

The authority sources said that separate counters, washrooms were also being constructed for women in the buildings. The land record centres were working in makeshift offices and now they would be shifted to their own buildings permanently. Sources further revealed that automated complaint system had also been launched which would help resolve people's complaints.