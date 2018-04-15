Share:

ACCA hosts dialogue on 'Pathways to Sustainable Future'

LAHORE (PR): ACCA hosted the Business Council for Sustainable Development - Pakistan for a multi-stakeholder 'Leadership and Governance Dialogue on Pathways to Sustainable Future' for Sustainable Development Pakistan chapter at the ACCA Lahore office. The forum brought together senior representatives from business, civil society, government, academia and national and international development organizations in an unprecedented collaborative effort.

Arif Masud Mirza, Head of Policy, MENASA delivered the welcome address and spoke about how the efforts towards implementing strategies to deliver the SDGs will engage the accountancy profession at many levels. He also highlighted the findings on ACCA's research report, 'The Sustainable Development Goals: redefining context, risk and opportunity' and stated that driving investment to build the physical and institutional infrastructure that will recalibrate business, finance and government activity around the SDGs will require both the robust technical skills and sound ethical judgement that the accountancy profession around the world is well placed to deliver.

Amjad Parvez Janjua, President BCSD-Pakistan spoke about the importance of creating synergies because achieving this goal is beyond the reach of a single entity. He highlighted, "Collaboration will be key for delivery of the SDGs. There must be a profound working connection between the professionals from the private sector and the government. Hence there is a need and an opportunity for the organizations sharing a common interest in sustainable growth and development to marshal their resources to make a difference."

Qarshi University VC chairs Academic Council meeting

LAHORE (PR): Qarshi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari chaired a meeting of Academic Council.

In addition to the faculty members, Dr Amjad Aqeel, Dean Faculty of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Samia Kalsoom (R) Principal College of Home Economics, Dr Zafar Alvi Project Director, Virtual University and Muhammad Akram Ch Registrar, attended the meeting. The academic council approved the syllabi and courses of readings of M Phil and PhD in Computer Science and Eastern Medicine and Surgery. The vice chancellor highlighted the utility of upgrading the Higher Education in Eastern Medicine and Surgery.

Descon Oxychem expansion plan

LAHORE (PR): Descon Oxychem Limited (DOL) has recently undertaken a decision to increase the production capacity of their existing Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) manufacturing facility located in Lahore.

DOL is part of Descon's chemical business. Since starting production in December 2008, DOL has grown rapidly, becoming Pakistan's market leader in HP and currently the largest manufacturer of HP in the country; supplying consistently to its customers in many industries including textile, food, beverages and mining.

As per available stats, HP producers in Pakistan contribute approximately $24million per annum in foreign exchange savings. These savings in foreign exchange will increase as DOL's new capacity comes on line.

Keeping in mind the future market demand, the company has decided to increase production capacity by 25percent, ensuring that supply grows with the demand pattern of the industries the company serves.

SMIU students to visit Turkey

KARACHI (PR): A delegation of SMIU's International Leadership Programme (ILP) will visit Turkey from 15h to 21st April 2018. The group is comprised of 28 female and male students and 8 faculty and staff members.

The delegation will leave for Turkey on Saturday night.

During their visit to Tureky the delegtion of SMIU will visit six major universities of Turkey including Istanbul Technical University, Yildiz Technical University (Istanbul), Ankara University, Hacettepe University (Ankara), Selçuk University (Konya) and Necmettin Erbakan University (Konya). Prof Dr Syed Asif Ali, Dean faculty of Computer Science will lead the delegation.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU while addressing the said group of students at the inner courtyard of the university on Friday said that it is a unique featuer of SMIU that it has designed a leadership program for its students to provide them learning and training opportunities within the country and on the international level also.

He said that since 2015 SMIU's various groups of students have been called on the heads of the state and heads of various national institutions of the country and have visited major universities located in Islamabad, under the National Leadership Program. Similalry, some other groups of SMIU's students have been visited UK, China, Malaysia and Turkey under the International Leadership Programme.

Ideas' guide to staying funky

LAHORE (PR): Teens want to break free of their routine and express their individuality through their dress choices. For them to develop into individuals, it is essential to give them an opportunity to choose their mode of expression.

This is where the young-at-heart minds at the lawn pioneer came up with the Yolo Collection. Yolo stands for You Only Live Once and that shows the ethos behind this incredibly funky collection, utilising a dazzling blend of eye-catching hues and equally interesting patterns.

Catering to every millennial's preferences, there are 29 pieces to choose from, which favour funky, striking designs over embroidery, which keeps the stitching costs down, making it a simple, no-frills option for those who want their clothes to blow people's minds, not their wallets.

The prints include a mix of geometric, vintage and natural patterns backed up by a fun colour palette, in shades ranging from pastels to rich colours.

To keep you cool in the rising temperature, the collection is made out of the finest lawn, ensuring unparalleled comfort, even when worn for extended periods of time, like during a day at college.