KARACHI - Police officials investigating the extrajudicial killing of South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud has apprehended another cop in connection with the killing. Police constable Shakeel Ahmed was taken into custody during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Shah Latif area on Friday. He was posted at the Shah Latif police station and was a close confident of former Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat.

The arrested cop had also gone into hiding since the controversy arose over the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged encounter. The accused was also produced before an anti-terrorism court on Friday from where the police got his one week remand. The policeman arrested was accused of being a part of the shooter team of the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

So far the police investigators have been arrested at least 11 cops including SSP Rao Anwar and former Malir City DSP Qamar Ahmed, however, the 13 others including former Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat, former Sohrab Goth SHO Shoaib Shaikh alias Shooter, former SITE Super Highway SHO Anar Tarar and former Abbas Town police post in-charge Akbar Mallah have yet to be arrested who are remained in hiding.

SSP Rao Anwar and his team members are accused of extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud who was gunned down in an alleged shootout along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 this year as what earlier the SSP Anwar had claimed that the killed persons were the operatives of different militant outfits including Islamic State.

A murder case is already registered against SSP Anwar and his team members on behalf of the Naqeebullah’s family at the Sacchal police station while a five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan is investigating the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud. Zone South police chief DIG Azad Khan, Additional IG Special Branch Waliullah Dal, Zone East police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik and District Central SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan are the members of the JIT.