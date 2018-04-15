Share:

LOS ANGELES-Arctic Monkeys have extended their UK tour due to demand.

The ‘Do I Wanna Know’ rockers will now play four consecutive nights at London’s The O2, adding gigs on September 12 and September 13.

Alex Turner and co have also schedule additonal Newcastle, Sheffield and Birmingham shows.

It comes off the back of the announcement that their long-awaited new album will be released in May.

The Sheffield band - completed by Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley - took to Twitter to reveal that their sixth studio album will be called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ and will drop next month.

The band tweeted: ‘’Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018. [sic]’’

Alongside the name of the upcoming album, the indie band - who had previous hits including ‘I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ - posted a short teaser featuring a futuristic landscape, a cinematic orchestration and then a bluesy riff. The new LP - which marks the first studio album since 2013 - is already available to pre-order and consists of 11 brand new tracks. It is their first record since 2013’s ‘AM’.

During the Arctic Monkeys’ hiatus, frontman Alex has been working on his side project The Last Shadow Puppets with Miles Kane, whilst drummer Matt recorded the album ‘Post Pop Depression’ with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme which was released in March 2016.