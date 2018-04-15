Share:

rawalpindi-Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) arranged a blood donation camp in collaboration with Attock Hospital Limited (AHL) and Armed Forces Institute of Transfusion (AFIT) at Morgah on Friday.

A large number of Attock Group employees volunteered for this noble cause.

After necessary screening by AFIT staff, 277 employees donated blood, surpassing Punjab’s record of blood donations in a single day.

AHL has been organising blood donation camps since a number of years. It is a good example for motivating organizations to follow suit by indulging in public service activities.

In October 2017, ARL in collaboration with AHL arranged a free medical camp for the surrounding villages of Morgah and Kotha Kalan. About 1,301 people underwent medical checkups and were provided free medicines in the camps.

The patients who turned up to the venue have appreciated the holdin gof the camp.