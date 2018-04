Share:

GOLD COAST:- Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem Friday qualified for the final round of Javelin Throw in the 21st Common Wealth Games in Gold Cost, Australia. Arshad has also established the new national record. Arshad's throw was 80.45m and his previous national record was 78.33m. Arshad will compete in the final round tomorrow, Saturday and it is hoped that he will bring laurel for the country by putting up fine performance.–Agencies