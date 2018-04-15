Share:

LONDON:- British rock titans Biffy Clyro have announced they are releasing an acoustic album and going on an ‘MTV Unplugged Tour’.Biffy Clyro are releasing an acoustic album to go with their ‘MTV Unplugged Tour’. The Scottish rockers have announced a run of intimate gigs in the UK, including a date at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 24, to conicide with the release of a recording of the stripped back material from their ‘MTV Unplugged’ show last November at London’s Roundhouse, that saw them peform along with a string and piano accompiment.