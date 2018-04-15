Share:

KANDHKOT - The Education Department in collaboration with non-government organisations (NGOs) took out an education awareness rally on Friday.

The aim of the rally was to create awareness among the parents to educate their children.

Education Department in collaboration with Sindh Rular Support Organization (SRSO), National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), HANDs and others took out the rally.

A large number of educationalists, NGO's officials, civil society, social activists and others were participated in the rally.

Deputy District Officer Education Abdul Shakoor Soomro, District Coordinator Rahamatullah Malik, Ahmed Khan Samejo, Sarfraz Ahmed Channa, Sadar Din Marheto and others highlighted the importance of education.

The leaders motivated the parents to educate their children. They said education have always played an important role in the society.

Millions of the children are still out of schools throughout Pakistan due to carelessness of parents, they added. They said the ratio of children in primary schools was very low.

They motivated the parents to get their children admitted in the schools.

It is worthy to mention here that in remote areas of Sindh the quality of teaching and learning environment was not affective particularly in public school sectors and owing to poor economical condition parents don't send their children to private schools while compelled to send them labouring.