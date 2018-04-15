Share:

JHELUM - A girl was allegedly strangled to death by her family members in the name of honour here in Pind Dadan Khan, the police said.

According to media reports Shagufta wanted to marry of her own will with Husnain and she ran away to her beloved's house following refusal of his family.

She returned to her home on being persuaded by her relatives. She was strangled to death on her return to home.

The police have taken the body into custody for autopsy. An investigation into the case will be initiated after autopsy, said the police.