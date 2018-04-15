Share:

LOS ANGELES-Hayley Atwell ‘’won’t rule out’’ reprising her Marvel role.

The 36-year-old actress portrayed Peggy Carter in a number of the superhero movies including ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and would be up for returning to the role one day.

She said: ‘’Because it’s a genre-specific superhero piece, I’m sure anything could happen. It’s such a huge world. I do think there’s something in the completion of the fact that they’re doing their back-to-back Avengers at the moment, which will complete an era, so I can’t see how that would be. But that’s what’s remarkable about Marvel is they keep going. Each film tends to further what they’re doing, so I wouldn’t rule it out.’’

Hayley is known for playing good characters in her movies but says it is not something she ‘’sets out’’ to do.

She told Parade magazine: ‘’I don’t set out to choose characters that are role models. The current character I’m playing at the moment in Dry Powder in London is a sociopath and a narcissist.

She’s a brilliant mathematician and I absolutely adore playing her. She’s unapologetic and ruthless. I think my job as an actor is just to be a custodian to a character, to present a character rather than educate an audience and go, ‘This is what you should think or feel.’ It just so happened that that was the part that I got with Peggy Carter, the script that they created for me, and I inhabited it based on what I felt the script was asking me to do.’’