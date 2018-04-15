Share:

islamabad - Pakistan has huge potential to generate thousands of megawatts of electricity through solar energy which is clean, environmental friendly and cost effective and government should pay more attention towards solar energy that would help in resolving energy crisis and reducing cost of doing business.

This was said by President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed, while talking to a delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry that visited ICCI led by its President Khalid Mahmood. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that last year, investments of over $ 160 billion were made across the globe in solar power projects to generate about 98 gigawatts (GW) of solar power which showed the rising trend of solar energy .

He said Pakistan was generating 64 percent of its energy from thermal power, which was very costly and caused manifold increase in production cost due to which competitiveness of our exports has also suffered. He further said that despite possessing great oil resources, Saudi Arabia was also working on a 200GW solar project and Germany invested $200 billion in the past two decades in various solar energy projects while China spent over $86 billion in 2017 on building 53GW of solar power plants.

Furthermore, he said USA, Italy, Spain, Japan, India and many other countries were also paying more attention to solar energy , but share of solar energy in Pakistan’s energy mix was less than 1 percent, which showed its insufficient attention towards this important source of energy.

He urged that the government should pay more attention to solar energy that would mitigate energy problems of the country and facilitate growth of trade and industrial activities as well. Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Mahmood, President, Vehari Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the government had inaugurated Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park in Bahawalpur in May 2015 that was to generate 1000MW electricity, but the pace of work was very slow due to which the project was getting delayed.

He said most of the areas of Pakistan including Punjab were receiving sunlight throughout the year and if government focus on enhancing the share of solar energy in its energy mix, it would pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country.