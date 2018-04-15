Share:

islamabad-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) on Friday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of academic, scientific research and training by inking a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for dissemination and exchange of knowledge.

The issued statement said that IIUI’s MoU with ISESCO was signed here at Faisal Masjid campus in the presence of ISESCO Director General, Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, IIUI Rector, Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri is also a member of the university’s highest forum, Board of Trustees (BoT) and visiting the varsity on the occasion of the 13th meeting of BoT.

The MoU encourages visits among member universities of Islamic world league and IIUI. It focuses on cooperation of scientific levels through mutual cooperation.

Both sides agreed to organize conferences, symposiums, forums, meetings, workshops, training courses and joint programs in the areas of common interest such as scientific research, innovation, planning and evaluation. IIUI and ISESCO also vowed that through bilateral cooperation, Promotion of the values of Islam, moderation and dialogue will be disseminated.

Dr Othman Al-twaijri called for joint efforts of cooperation among the Muslim universities and termed IIUI as an asset of Muslim world. He added that elements working against the university were actually negative thinkers who wanted to tarnish the image of prestigious institution.

IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that IIUI is pursuing the goal of internationalization which was achieved in the shape of presence of members of the Board of Trustees in its 13th meeting who were representing different Islamic countries. He said IIUI with 31 thousand on campus students of more than 40 nationalities has become a unique hub of learning which preaches peace and provides solutions to the problems of the Muslim world in a multi cultural milieu.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by BoT members Shaikh Hamood Bin Abdullah Al-Theeb, Dr Sayyed Mohammad Al-Sayyed Abdul Razaq Al-Tabtabai, Dr Othman Yousef Jasim Al-Hajji, Prof Dr Yousuf El-Sayyed Yousaf Amer (Al-Azhar), Prof Mohammad Othman ELkhosht, Dr Abbas Abdullah Soliman (Al-Azhar), IIUI Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs and Directors.

Meanwhile, DG ISESCO and rest of the BoT members visited IRI press, Dr Hamidullah Library, IRI picture gallery and centres at Faisal mosque campus. They also offered Jumma prayer at Faisal Mosque.