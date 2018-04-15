Share:

Book titled ‘Taqdees’ launched at RAC

rawalpindi: Launching ceremony of the book ‘Taqdees’ by renowned poet and intellectual Tafakhir Mehmood Gondal was held under the literary society Sukhanwar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The ceremony was presided over by famous writer Dr Maqsood Jaffery and Dr Zahid Hassan Chughtai, Prof Kaleem Ehsan Butt were chief guests while poet Abdul Qadir Tabban was the guest honor. President Sukhanwar hosted the ceremony.

The book was a collection of Naat by Tafakhir Mehmood Gondal. In their remarks, the speakers applauded the book and termed it as a precious asset of the Urdu literature.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa to screen classic film ‘Doraha’ today

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club will organise a screening of the classic movie ‘Doraha’ on Saturday April 14.

Doraha, an Urdu black and white film, is a classic romantic and melodious film of the 1960s and a remarkable piece of work from Pervaiz Malik and Waheed Murad’s careers.

At the box office, the film failed to become a big hit, but it later gained more importance after several years, especially during the 1980s and 1990s due to its superb music and hit songs.

The film was produced by Sohail Rana and directed by Pervaiz Malik. The cast of the film includes Waheed Murad, Shamim Ara, Deeba, Ibrahim Nafees and Talish.–APP

Twin cities facing acute shortage of reasonable hostels

ISLAMABAD: Students of different educational institutions in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing acute shortage of reasonable hostels.

The hostels, which are not easily available in different localities, are charging a hefty amount of rent from the students despite posing a number of problems including lack of security, quality meal, pure water etc.

The students, who come from far flung areas of the country for studies purposes, have to live in expensive private hostels due to lack of accommodation in campuses.

An official of Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) Friday said the university cannot accommodate all the enrolled students in the hostels because of shortage of buildings.

However, he said the university is planning to construct more hostels for the students in the future. In addition, the Federal Urdu University and many other educational institutions do not have any living arrangements for its students.

Students lacking hostel facilities have demanded a proper lodging with all basic facilities so that they could focus on their studies properly.–APP

Pakistan Post launches new service in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post has started a new service for twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the delivery of Express Post articles on the day of booking. An official of Pakistan Post told APP that the delivery information will be communicated through SMS. Initially the service will be available in selected areas of twin cities.

Under the new service booking up to 20 kg and delivery up to 5 kg would be made at the doorstep and delivery beyond 5 kg and up to 20 kg on counter.

The service would be available at Islamabad GPO, Rawalpindi GPO, Post mall F -7, Satellite Town, F-10 Markaz P.O, Karachi Company, Foreign Office P.O, G-9 Markaz P.O, Westridge, G-10 Markaz P.O, Lal Kurti, Gawal Mandi Markaz P.O and others.–APP