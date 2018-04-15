Share:

KARACHI - A high-level Iranian delegation of 30 members led by Federal Minister for Roads and Urbanization of Iran, Abbas Akhuncli visited the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to explore avenues available under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) regime in Pakistan.

The delegation was warmly received by KPT Chairman at the KPT head office, said a statement on Friday.

The delegation took keen interest in the deepwater container port project of the KPT along with other future projects like multipurpose bulk terminal, Cargo Village, LNG Terminal and Port Elevated Expressway during the briefing given by KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar.

The delegation was briefed about the KPT infrastructure, the overall setup and the ensuing, discussion specifically focused on the avenues of investments available to private sector in Pakistan marine sector.

The KPT chairman also highlighted the port expansion programme taking place under the 10 Years KPT Improvement Programme while briefing and discussing the investment opportunities with the Iranian Federal Minister Abbas Akhundi.

The delegation complimented the development works and offered to join hands for an interconnection linkage of the KPT and Bandar Abbas.

Abbas Akhundi showed interest in development of tourism between the two brotherly nations for ziyarat aspirants.

Akhundi also showed interest in transshipment cargo handling and in this regards he said that ample space of 204,000 hectares is available in Bandar Abbas along with a railway network of 600 kilometers.

Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar also took the delegation to witness the Control Room operations of the South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPTL) at the Deepwater Container Port site.

Additionally, the delegation was further briefed about the operational and administrative setup of SAPTL.

Later, the souvenirs were exchanged between Abbas Akhundi and the KPT chairman.