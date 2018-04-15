Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 86,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1398.82 feet, which was 18.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,900 cusecs while outflow as 23,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1080.10 feet, which was 40.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,700 cusecs and 16,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 28,500 and 5,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 28,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.