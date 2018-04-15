Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami held protest demonstrations against K-Electric over prolonged power outages on Friday.

Criticising the KE administration and ruling provincial government over their silence to address the loadshedding issue, the Jamaat announced to hold shutter down strike on April 27.

The demonstration were staged after Friday prayers at various key points of the city including Safora Goth, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Bait ul Muqaram, Shah Faisal Colony Natha Khan, Gulistan-e-Joher, Orwangi Town No 4, Metroville, Bin Qasim, Zaman Town, Baber Market Landhi, Boltan Market, Chakiwar, Garden, Bihar Colony, Kala Pul, Aghra Taj Colony, Defence, Manzoor Colony, Delhi Colony and others.

The protesters chanted slogans against the ruling provincial government and KE administration. They also carried placards and banners inscribed with anti-KE slogans. They said that private power company failed to supply electricity the Karachiites. They condemned the federal regulatory authority over inaction. It seems that the rulers have given KE licence to rob citizens by issuing inflated bills, they added.

Addressing demonstrators at Masjid Noman Lasbella Chowk Karachi, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem said that since one year party is protesting against the irregularities of KE. We fought the case of Karachiites in Nepra and unveiled evil face of private power company and this pressure forced the Nepra not to increase KE tariff, he added.

Naeem said that despite of all the efforts the KE was being given support by some people present in ruling government. The prime minister should answer what was the actual relation between the offshore company and KE. Ruling provincial government instead of keeping silence should give its clear stance over issue of KE, asked JI Karachi Chief.

Keeping in view the entire situation and negligence of government, Naeem said the JI decided to expand its protest drive against KE. On April 20, JI would stage demonstration outside Chief Minister house and would further observe strike on April 27.

Moreover, Pasban-e-Pakistan held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club against KE, condemning growing loadshedding in the megacity. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the KE. They also showed anger against intermittent load shedding in this hot weather. The protesters also criticised the Sindh government for not playing a proper role to give relief to the citizens. They alleged that the rulers were patronising the KE and giving it impunity to exploit the electricity consumers of the megacity.

Abdul Hakim Quaid, President Pasban Karachi chapter, addressing the participants accused KE of issuing inflated bills and failing to provide electricity in this suffocating hot weather. He also alleged that the KE was purchasing electricity on cheaper rates from Wapda but retailing it out to consumers on almost double rate.