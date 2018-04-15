Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 91-point agenda of private member day, pending for the last one-week, could not be disposed of in the National Assembly on Friday due to the lack of quorum.

The last day of the second last session of the PML-N government saw a very thin presence of lawmakers on both sides of aisle with the start of proceedings.

On the onset of proceedings, Sahibzada Nazir Sultan said that he was the only member of the current National Assembly, who had the honour to be a signatory to the 1973 Constitution.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has given a unanimous Constitution to this country,” he said announcing that his son would contest from his constituency in the next elections.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar paid tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for giving the 1973 Constitution. “Nobody has the right to roll back the Constitution,” he said.

Cap (retd) Muhammad Safdar said that the 1973 Constitution has strengthened the federation. “Even there is a clause (article-6) in the Constitution but this was violated three times in the past,” he said, mentioning there was a need to strengthen the 1973 Constitution.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari tried to take the floor after a short speech of Naveed Qamar but the chair refused to give her the floor.

“After the opposition member (Naveed Qamar) the floor would now be given to a treasury benches’ member,” said the speaker.

Mazari, after failing to get the floor, strongly reacted and rushed to point out the lack of strength in the House.

The chair suspended the House for around 30 minutes as hardly 70 members were present. The House resumed after around half-an-hour but the required number of MNAs could not be completed. The chair consequently prorogued the 55th National Assembly session.