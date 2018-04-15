Share:

islamabad - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation would help unearth corruption and will expose corrupt stakeholders in the construction of New Islamabad International Airport.

Winding up discussion in the Senate on an adjournment motion regarding the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority to operationalize the new Islamabad International Airport, the minister said the opposition should not mere level allegation. The parliament and government could not be run amid charges of allegation, he said.

He further said that he has been in politics since 1990 but never knew about such underhand deals. He said that the matter of corruption in the new Islamabad Airport was under investigation and everything would be cleared once it completed.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, leader of the opposition, Sherry Rehman said that the project was initiated during 2008 and it should be named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Javed Abbasi said the project was completed by the PML-N government and stressed the need to investigate thoroughly into it.

Mushahid Hussain commented that members of Public Accounts Committee visited the new airport yesterday. He was of the view that it would be another source of pride for Pakistan and so appreciated the concerned authorities for the high quality of work. He said the project was completed at the cost of Rs.105 billion.