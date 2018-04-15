Share:

LAHORE - There is a huge potential of Pakistani meat export in the UAE markets and exporters need to comply with the international standardisation in order to sustain their business capabilities with their counterpart companies exporting to United Arab Emirates.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, the Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), stated this while addressing a seminar held here on Friday under the auspices of the TDAP. "It is a matter of satisfaction that UAE had recently lifted a ban on poultry import from Pakistan which had augmented a handsome opportunity to our exporters," the DG said and hoped that with the public and private sector mutual efforts will help in generating the pace of rapid economic development of the country.

The emerging Pakistan initiative was aimed at marketing Pakistani products in the international markets in perspective of enhancing the commerce and trade of the country, the DG asserted.

Guest speaker of the seminar, Safwan Abdulla Ishaq, Principal Food Trade Hygiene Officer Food Safety Department, Dubai, apprised the participants of the seminar about the rules and procedures pertaining to exports to the UAE. He enlightened the audience about the obstacles which the exporting firms had to face while exporting their products to the UAE.

The other guest speaker of the seminar, Nehad Yassin Alajwah, Senior Hygiene Food Officer, while addressing the participants, said that exporters exporting to the UAE needed to comply with health certification requirements of the UAE.

He also apprised the participants about the procedures regarding export of meat to the UAE.

Later, Deputy Director TDAP Madiha Ali thanked the participants of the seminar.

Meanwhile, a question answer session was held and the participants thanked the TDAP for organising the seminar.