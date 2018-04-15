Share:

rawalpindi - A gang of pick-pockets has deprived a passenger of Rs 0.1 million while commuting in the metro bus service. Furthermore, three swindlers while impersonating government officers snatched cash from another man outside a bank located in a private housing society, informed sources on Friday.

The crime victims have reported the incidents to the police, they said. However, the police could not trace or arrest the criminals so far, sources added.

According to sources, Malik Jahangir a Hajj and Umrah Operator by profession was commuting in a metro bus from Committee Chowk to Saddar when a gang of five pick-pockets surrounded him in the bus.

They said the pick pockets deprived him of Rs 0.1 million worth of cash that he was carrying in the pocket of his trouser. The criminals managed to escape after committing the crime and the victim reported the incident to the local police while requesting to arrest the gang of pick-pockets.

A senior police officer, when contacted by The Nation, said a gang of pick-pockets had been involved in picking pockets of scores of passengers including ladies using the metro bus service. He said the bus officials made several announcements for passengers to be careful and warned them about pick pocketing but it made no difference as the passengers continue to fall prey to such criminals. He said the police would launch a crackdown on the pick-pockets operation on the Metro Bus Service.

In another incident, a gang of three swindlers including a female snatched Rs 30,000 from a man in a private housing society, informed sources.

According to sources, Haris Bin Haroon along with the coach of his football academy were withdrawing cash from the ATM of United Bank Limited in Phase-4 of a private housing society when a corolla car bearing official registration number 868 stopped there. A girl and two men stepped down from the car and one of the men introduced himself as Assistant Commissioner and demanded the identity card from Haris Bin Haroon. Upon refusal, the man slapped him while his accomplice pulled out a gun on Haris. Later, the swindlers snatched Rs 30,000 from the boys and fled away. The victims lodged a complaint with local police station against the culprits. The Police registered a case and have begun investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.