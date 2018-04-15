Share:

Great game China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a God-gifted opportunity to open Pakistan for the rest of the world and is at the cross-roads of great prospects for playing a greater role for peace and prosperity of the entire region.

This has been quite rightly and emphatically stated by Minister for State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan while speaking during the round-table discussion organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies on CPEC and Regional Development in Islamabad the other day.

According to the reports in the media, the state minister further said that besides China, other regional countries including central Asian staes and beyond will be benefitting from this connectivity corridor, due to India’s hegemonic and non- cooperative SAARC has somehow remained unfruitful for Pakistan , CPEC is opening new markets for Pakistan and everyone must support it as in the end it will be Pakistan which will be main beneficiary, importantly Pakistan needs to learn from Chinese experience of removing all practical difference and separated economic prosperity and the entire sector from political problems.

Needless to emphasize that CPEC is meant for to promote the development of Pakistan and the entire region beyond it, in all fairness the country needs further stability and continuity for economic prosperity and quite obviously for reaping the maximum fruits great game changer CPEC there is a strong need for building greater strength within the country and as such everyone must work dedicatedly and devotedly day and night brushing all political and other differences for ensuring its success keeping in view nothing else but greater national interests for betterment of everyone.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, March 23.