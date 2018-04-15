Share:

islamabad-A spectacular and elegant Graduation Ceremony for Roots IVY Class of 2018 was held at the Jinnah Convention centre according to a press release. The event was attended by an audience of 2000 including ministers, diplomats, parents, students and faculty. MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister for Finance, Health, Planning and Development AJ&K Dr Najib Naqi Khan, Indonesian Ambassador IwanSuyudhieAmri, First Secretary Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Pan Yuqi, Second Counselor Kenya High Commission Abdi Qadir Doyo Wario, Chairman FBISE Ikram Malik, Country Director CIE Uzma Yousaf and Deputy Director British Council James Hampson, graced the occasion as the venerated Guests of Honour.

The event kicked off with the highly energetic graduation walk of Roots IVY A levels class of 2018, followed by the graduation walks of IGCSE and the faculty. This was followed by the student perspectives by the students who have garnered acceptances from leading universities from USA, UK, Germany and Turkey. This year’s graduation Ceremony was Roots IVY’s most prolific award ceremony to date as it celebrated their 30 years Anniversary as well. This year’s High Achievers Ceremony marked yet another amazing year of countless laurels and worldwide recognition of the calibre and talent of IVY students who achieved CIE & Ed Excel distinctions and global university placements. In year 2018 alone, Roots IVY students have garnered acceptances from three highly selective IVY Leagues Yale, Cornell and Brown. Sarosh Kayani has been selected in the Yale Class of 2022 on a scholarship of 73195 dollars per annum, Ahmad Afzal Bhatti has received the much coveted offer from Cornell Class of 2022 on a scholarship of 70,000 dollars per annum, Zara Shahzad has blazed her way into the highly selective Brown class of 2022, Noor Saif Ullah has been offered a place in the top University of the world, University of Cambridge and Adil Javed has received acceptances from Johns Hopkins and Duke class of 2022.

In her Key note address, the CEO of Roots IVY, Dr. Khadija Mushtaq congratulated the graduating class of Roots IVY on their fabulous achievements and opined “Every year I am amazed anew by the remarkable learners and graduates, our students, their education is not a means to an end but means to something greater, to new paths of glory and new opportunities for support success. The capping of their high school year is with the kudos conferred by university offers and scholarships at global bastions of excellence.

The new constellation of recent acceptances garnered by Roots IVY students at IVY Leagues and world class institutions speaks volumes about top class education and systematic institutional support epitomized herein. Roots IVY schools are determined to make a difference which is our commitment to our students, to Pakistan and the world at large”. The guests of honour conferred gold and silver medals to all the IVY high achievers in various categories. The event concluded with a graceful cake cutting ceremony to commemorate 3 decades of Roots by its founders Riffat Mushtaq and Col (r) Mushtaque Rasul Chaudhary.