ISLAMABAD - The second round of the Pakistan-Vietnam Bilateral Political Consultations was held here on Friday.

The Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the Vietnamese delegation was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Dang Dinh Quy, said a foreign ministry statement.

The two countries evaluated the current state of bilateral cooperation and identified further areas of mutual interest and cooperation including economy, commerce, trade and investment, defence, education, culture and sports.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction at their cooperation in multilateral fora and agreed to continue and further strengthen cooperation at the UN through support for each other’s candidatures, the statement said.

The two sides expressed the desire to further deepen the relationship through frequent high-level visits, it added.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The foreign secretary briefed the Vietnamese side on Pakistan-India relations and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the statement said.

The Vietnamese deputy foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s role as a regional power and appreciated Pakistan’s economic development, it said.