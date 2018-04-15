Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez is unsure of ‘’the right moment’’ to release her new album. The 25-year-old singer has been working on her third solo album for the past two-and-a-half years, and while she is said to have completed work on her follow up to 2015’s ‘Revival’, she is waiting for the ideal time to drop the record.

She said: ‘’I don’t know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I’m trying to be mysterious or cool.’’ The ‘Wolves’ hitmaker has returned to her album and made changes to the record over the past few years, and she is waiting to feel inspired before she puts out her latest tunes.

She added to POPSUGAR: ‘’It’s hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.’’

Selena also remained coy over speculation about whether she might drop some new material at the Billboard Awards next month, admitting she has no idea if she will or not.

Last June, the ‘Good For You’ hitmaker insisted she wasn’t sure which direction she wanted to take her third studio album because all of the songs sound ‘’different’’.

She said: ‘’I’ve been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don’t know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds.’’

But the singer-and-actress was setting up each of her songs ‘’to be a single’’ because she was unsure how to tie all the tunes together.

She said: ‘’I’m not just saying that because I feel like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting!’ Every song I’m setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don’t know where it’s gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it’s a lot of music.’’