Neymar needs another month to recover

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has said he still needs around a month to recover from a foot operation. "I need about a month, but it is healing well. Everything is happening normally," Neymar, who has not played since breaking a metatarsal bone in his foot on February 25, told TV Globo. Neymar should therefore be fit in time to take his place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup finals in Russia. Brazil's first group match is against Switzerland on June 17. PSG coach Emery Unai said earlier that Neymar was "close" to returning to the club. "When he gets here, he will want to play. Perhaps he'll have time to play a few matches before the end of the season." But with PSG playing their last Ligue 1 match on May 19, it seems unlikely Neymar will play any part.–AFP

Bayern name Kovac as next coach

BERLIN - German giants Bayern Munich Friday named Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac as their new manager, succeeding Jupp Heynckes at the end of season. "Niko was a player at Bayern, he is very familiar with the people involved as well as the structure of the club," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. "We are convinced that he is the right coach for the future of Bayern." The 46-year-old Croatian will start a three-year contract from July 1. A close friend of Salihamidzic, Kovac will also bring his 44-year-old brother Robert Kovac from Frankfurt as assistant coach. Born in Berlin to Croatian parents, both brothers played for the Croatian national team as well as Bayern. The elder Kovac was also coach of the Croatian team with his brother as assistant manager.–AFP

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead

HILTON HEAD - Rory Sabbatini battled through the discomfort of a sore back to shoot a seven-under 64 for first-round lead at the RBC Heritage, with world number one Dustin Johnson not far behind. South Africa's Sabbatini has a two-stroke lead over a group of four Americans at five-under 66, including Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel, while Johnson fashioned four consecutive birdies at one stage of his opening round for a 69. Sabbatini took advantage of a lack of wind which helped make for ideal playing conditions. Sabbatini, who started on the back nine, finished his bogey-free round with seven birdies, including back-to-back ones to close out the round. He drained a 52 foot putt on the par-three 14th hole for birdie and posted another birdie on 18 when he sank a seven footer.–AFP

Tayyab, Noor in National Jr Squash final

LAHORE - Tayyab Rauf and Noor Zaman qualified for the 1st Punjab National Junior Squash Championship 2018 Under-15 final to be played here at the Punjab Squash Complex today (Saturday). Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed will grace the occasion as chief guest. In U-15 first semifinal, Tayyab Rauf beat Noor Zaman 11/9, 7/11, 11/5, 11/6. In the second semifinal, M Hamza beat Waleed Khalil 11/9, 4/11, 11/4, 11/6. In U-13 semifinals, Punjab players outplayed KP players. Anus Bukhari (PB) beat M Hanif (KP) 11/9, 11/4, 11/5 (19 minutes) while in the second semifinal, Usman Nadeem (PB) beat M Shoaib Afzal (KP) 11/8, 12/10, 11/5. In U-11 first semifinal, Abdullah Nawaz (KP) beat Varun Asif (PB) while Abdullah Nadeem (PB) beat Nadeem Khan of KP by 11/7, 6/11, 12/10, 11/2.–Staff Reporter

Shinning, Sajid Memorial CC score wins

LAHORE - Shinning Cricket Club and Sajid Memorial CC entered the second round of the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. At Pindi Gymkhana ground, Shinning Club outclassed Rising Star Club by 7 wickets in a one-sided affair. Batting first, Rising Star were all out for 94 in 31.1 overs with Shaharyar Ali hitting 27 and M Bilal Khan 20. Ahmer Jalil grabbed 5/12, Omer Jaivid 2/7 and Omer Asad 2/15. In reply, Shinning Club achieved the target in 18 overs losing just 3 wickets. Omer Asad made unbeaten 38 and Malik Hassan 24. At Township green ground, Sajid Memorial CC beat Young Ghari Shahu Gym by 27 runs. Sajid Memorial made 183-10 in 31.4 overs while in reply, Young Ghari Shahu Gymkhana Club were all out for 156 in 33.1 overs.–Staff Reporter