THIS IS THE MODEL OF NAB GOVT WANTS

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Sunday | April 15, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
8:06 PM | April 15, 2018
Newcastle hit back to beat Arsenal
8:01 PM | April 15, 2018
KP govt to launch health drive against Hepatitis-B
7:52 PM | April 15, 2018
Beyonce throws Coachella homecoming with Destiny's Child reunion
7:47 PM | April 15, 2018
What is next for Nawaz Sharif?
7:44 PM | April 15, 2018
Shahbaz seeks report on firing incident outside Justice Ahsan's residence
7:33 PM | April 15, 2018
Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users
6:51 PM | April 15, 2018
PML-N govt delivered on promises: Saad
5:41 PM | April 15, 2018
Two FC men martyred while surveying Pak-Afghan border
4:30 PM | April 15, 2018
Pakistan pick five uncapped players for Ireland, England Tests
2:49 PM | April 15, 2018
Ricciardo savours 'shoey' after storming to sensational Chinese GP win
2:08 PM | April 15, 2018
'That should never happen' - marathon collapse sours final day
1:55 PM | April 15, 2018
Pakistan stresses India to implement 1974 Protocol on visits to religious shrines
12:59 PM | April 15, 2018
Pakistani students’ cultural performance enthralls audience in Beijing
12:34 PM | April 15, 2018
Week-long fresh rain spell begins across country
11:55 AM | April 15, 2018
Firing outside SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence in Lahore
11:13 AM | April 15, 2018
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to inspect IMCTC exercises
11:02 AM | April 15, 2018
First Rohingya family repatriated to Myanmar: government
10:48 AM | April 15, 2018
Pak urges all sides to refrain from actions in Syria inconsistent with UN charter
10:27 AM | April 15, 2018
Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit
9:48 AM | April 15, 2018
Badminton great Lee seals Commonwealth hat-trick
THIS IS THE MODEL OF NAB GOVT WANTS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
THIS IS THE MODEL OF NAB GOVT WANTS
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
April 15, 2018
Yemen govt accuses Iran of arming Huthis with drones
April 15, 2018
NAB approaches SC seeking Capt Safdar’s custody
April 15, 2018
Govt taking steps to give incentives to farmers
3:17 PM | April 14, 2018
NAB arrests former chief finance officer of PPDC in corruption charges
Top Stories
5:41 PM | April 15, 2018
Two FC men martyred while surveying Pak-Afghan border
6:51 PM | April 15, 2018
PML-N govt delivered on promises: Saad
7:44 PM | April 15, 2018
Shahbaz seeks report on firing incident outside Justice Ahsan's residence
8:01 PM | April 15, 2018
KP govt to launch health drive against Hepatitis-B
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus