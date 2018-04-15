Share:

LAHORE - The government signed five-point agreement with Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) in the wee hours of Friday that paved way for ending countrywide protests which practically brought the life to a standstill.

Addressing a Press conference, TLYR leaders said that the government has provided a sealed copy of Raja Zafar-ul-Haq report which would be opened after the orders of Islamabad High Court hearing case of 21-day sit-in at Faizabad, Rawalpindi.

The government also provided copy of FIR registered with Sadiqabad Police Station Rawalpindi on deaths of protestors.

The government had already agreed to the demand of allowing four speakers at a mosque for Azaan and sermon.

The government has also constituted an Inquiry Board/JIT to probe the causes of Faizabad tragedy. Two members of TLYR would be part of the JIT.

The government has also agreed that Law Minister Rana Sanaullah would appear before a panel of seven Muftis of TLYR on an agreed time for explaining his controversial interview in which he allegedly violated the Constitutional status of Qadiyanis in the country.

According to the agreement, Rana Sanaullah would abide by whatever the Fatwa issued by the panel of Muftis on the matter.

After approval of the agreement by shoora, TLYR announced calling off protest that returned normalcy at inter and intra City roads across the country.