Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that over 150,000 people will get employment under ML-1 project.

Talking to media here in Karachi today, he said that the railway track was constructed during the British rule in 1861, and now for the first time, new railway track is being constructed.

Sheikh Rashid said that he has started three trains in Sindh while Lahore-Karachi Jinnah Express has been started recently.

He said presently 70 million passengers are travelling with Pakistan Railway, and the present government is trying to take it to 100 million.

Earlier, the minister visited the residence of the assistant train driver, Rashid Rehman who was recently killed in a fire incident.

He offered condolences with Rashid Rehman’s father and presented a compensation cheque of one million rupees.

Sheikh Rasheed also assured the provision of a plot to the late train driver’s widow and a job for his son from martyrs’ quota.