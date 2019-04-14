Share:

ISLAMABAD - 19th Pakistan Gems and Minerals show (PGMS) will be held here from April 15 to 17 with aim to provide a platform to showcase the hidden potential that exists in the local gems and stones sector. Organized by APCEA in collaboration with TDAP, the three-day show will also provide linkage to local and international investors and gems stone lovers.

Convener of Pakistan Gems and Minerals show 2019 Haji Dost Muhammad, said while talking to APP here on Friday that besides highlighting the real potential of the country in gems and minerals, the show will also help to highlight the issues and challenges being faced by the sector. He added that with participation of hundreds of gems and stones lovers and investors, the show will further help to attract the foreign and domestic investment in this sector and promote trade related activities in the country. He informed that number of precious and semi-precious stones including sapphire, tourmaline, rubies, peridot, emerald, tourmaline, turquoise, aquamarine and topaz by the gems and stones traders haling across different cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sawat and Gilgit will be showcased during the show.